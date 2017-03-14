OPS, 9 AIDMDK rebels to meet EC over Sasikala being made party chief

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam will lead a nine-member delegation to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday on the issue of V K Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK chief.

Sources in the Panneerselvam camp said he will be accompanied by, among others, Rajya Sabha MP V Maithreyan and former Ministers Natham R Viswanathan, KP Munusamy and S Semmalai.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi around noon on the "recent developments in the AIADMK," they added.

The Panneerselvam faction has already challenged before the EC Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary in December following her predecessor J Jayalalithaa's demise.

The Commission had issued notice to Sasikala, serving a jail term in connection with a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case and she had sent her response last week.

Panneerselvam had revolted against Sasikala on February 7, saying he was forced to make way for her elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following her election as AIADMK Legislature Party leader earlier.

She had later expelled him and some of his supporters from the AIADMK.