No new Telangana secretariat for now

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Finance minister Etela Rajender allocated only Rs 50 lakh for the construction of new secretariat buildings.
The officials said that pending court cases against the demolition of existing buildings at the secretariat might have forced the government to use the funds elsewhere. (Representational image/Photo: telanganastateofficial.com)
Hyderabad: The fund crunch may have put off Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s plan to construct new secretariat buildings.

While the roads & buildings department sought Rs 500 crore for the construction of new secretariat buildings, finance minister Etela Rajender allocated only Rs 50 lakh for this purpose, making it clear that the construction will not take off this year.

The officials said that pending court cases against the demolition of existing buildings at the secretariat might have forced the government to use the funds elsewhere.

R&B officials said if the government wants to construct new secretariat buildings, the budget allotment would not be important since it can mobilise the required funds from financial institutions as loans.

