Need to make structural changes in Congress: Rahul after UP poll defeat

Published Mar 14, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
He alleged that one of the main reasons for the astounding victory of the Bharatiya BJP in the UP polls was polarisation.
New Delhi: After massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh where it had forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party to take on the BJP, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that there is a need to make structural and organisational changes in the party.

Commenting on the power struggle in Manipur and Goa, where the Congress won majority of seats but the BJP staked claim to form government, Rahul said the “BJP is misusing money for power”.

He alleged that one of the main reasons for the astounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently conducted Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was polarisation.

"The BJP won the elections in Uttar Pradesh. I would like to congratulate them. There are many reasons why they won it, one being polarisation," Gandhi told the media outside Parliament in New Delhi.

Downplaying the allegations levelled against the Congress that they are not allowing the regional leaders to come up and the party's top brass was disconnected with them, he said, "We formed the government in Punjab. We won the elections in Manipur and Goa. That's not a bad result."

"It's true that we lost in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. If you look at our Uttarakhand elections and in Punjab, who are running these elections? It's the regional leaders, who are running it. They are the people, who fight the elections and they have been successful in Punjab, Goa and Manipur," he said.

The BJP won 312 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and its allies emerged victorious in 13 seats. In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats at stake.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

