Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: NCP against strict rules for app-based cab services

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 1:56 am IST
MLC and Congress leader Anant Gadgil said the restrictions should be imposed to ensure consumer safety.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Mumbai: NCP and Congress on Monday said they would oppose the stringent rules framed by Maharashtra Home Department for the mobile app-based cab aggregator services like Ola and Uber.

The new rules could force such services to close down, the two parties said, adding that the issue would be raised in the ongoing budget session of state legislature.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said, “We will raise the issue in the Council this week so that ordinary Mumbai residents are not inconvenienced due to these new rules.”

Member of Legislative Council and Congress leader Anant Gadgil said the restrictions should be imposed to ensure consumer safety, and not to protect “Kali-Peeli” taxis (the ordinary Black-Yellow taxis plying on Mumbai roads). “In USA too there are restrictions on Ola and Uber, but they are not so stringent,” Gadgil said.    

Tags: uber
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police ensure safe return of woman stuck in Riyadh

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

3 MPs leave for Pakistan to attend Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Around 8 MLAs to be sworn in tomorrow with Parrikar: BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Centre to give 'befitting' response on ceasefire violations: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Attack on Arunachal student shocking: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham