Maharashtra: NCP against strict rules for app-based cab services

Mumbai: NCP and Congress on Monday said they would oppose the stringent rules framed by Maharashtra Home Department for the mobile app-based cab aggregator services like Ola and Uber.

The new rules could force such services to close down, the two parties said, adding that the issue would be raised in the ongoing budget session of state legislature.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said, “We will raise the issue in the Council this week so that ordinary Mumbai residents are not inconvenienced due to these new rules.”

Member of Legislative Council and Congress leader Anant Gadgil said the restrictions should be imposed to ensure consumer safety, and not to protect “Kali-Peeli” taxis (the ordinary Black-Yellow taxis plying on Mumbai roads). “In USA too there are restrictions on Ola and Uber, but they are not so stringent,” Gadgil said.