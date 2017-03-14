Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cellar at Kondapur site caves in, 2 killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 1:55 am IST
The incident occurred when the victims were working in the 30-ft-deep cellar area.
The extricated body of one of the two women workers being shifted to higher ground. The two workers died when the retaining wall of a cellar under construction caved in at Kondapur on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 The extricated body of one of the two women workers being shifted to higher ground. The two workers died when the retaining wall of a cellar under construction caved in at Kondapur on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Loose soil burdened by a heap of construction rods and an old compound wall, caved in at a construction site in Kondapur killing two construction workers and injuring two others, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when the victims were working in the 30-ft-deep cellar area. Police said lack of safety measures at the site led to the accident.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304-II) and causing injuries (337) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against the contractor, site engineer, site supervisor and the builder. The 1.25 acres of land in Survey No. 11 in Kondapur village is owned by one Pyati Mahipal Reddy. He had handed over the land to Vamsiram Builders for development. In November 2016, the builder started the work and was planning to construct a cellar on three levels, approximately 30 ft below ground level. Initially, the ground was dug and cleared using heavy machinery and JCBs. A week ago, before they began the construction of the retaining walls, they were clearing the stones in the dug-up area.

It was all over in seconds: Survivor
Two couples were employed for the clearing work — Ankulapet Bharatamma, 22, and her husband Balaiah, from Kamareddy district, and Polapally Kishtamma, 45, and her husband Papaiah, from Medak district. Around 8.30 am, while they were busy clearing the stones, a huge heap of foundation stones from the boundary on the ground level came down along with huge quantities of mud.

Polapally Kishtamma who died in the cellar collapsePolapally Kishtamma who died in the cellar collapse

Balaiah said that they saw a blanket like thing coming over them and realised that stones falling. “Me and Papaiah managed to jump away, but my wife and Kishtamma could not run and got trapped in the debris. We were also covered in the dust and it all became quiet in seconds,” he recalled.

The bodies of Bharatamma and Kishtamma who were trapped under the falling debris, were recovered around 11.30am. Balaiah and Papaiah suffered minor injuries and are recovering in hospital. Based on a complaint by Balaiah, a case has been registered in the Madhapur police station.

Tags: cellar floors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police ensure safe return of woman stuck in Riyadh

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

3 MPs leave for Pakistan to attend Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Around 8 MLAs to be sworn in tomorrow with Parrikar: BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Centre to give 'befitting' response on ceasefire violations: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Attack on Arunachal student shocking: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham