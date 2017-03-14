Nation, Current Affairs

Dalit JNU scholar, who was found dead, had led Rohith Vemula movement

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Muthu Krishnan from Tamil Nadu had completed his MPhil from Hyderabad University in 2015 before joining JNU for his PhD.
Dalit JNU scholar Muthu Krishnan (Photo: Facebook)
 Dalit JNU scholar Muthu Krishnan (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Dalit JNU scholar who allegedly committed suicide had previously been a student of the Hyderabad University and was at the forefront of the movement against the varsity's administration following the suicide of Rohith Vemula.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muthu Krishnan, who was from Tamil Nadu's Salem district, completed his MPhil from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 2015 before joining JNU for his PhD.

The deceased student, a resident of JNU's Jhelum hostel, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a friend's residence in South Delhi's Munirka area yesterday.

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) is alleging that Krishnan was targeted for his association with the movement seeking justice for Rohith Vemula and depression made him take the extreme step.

While Krishnan has not left any suicide note, a recent Facebook post by him criticising "discriminatory" admission policies in JNU is being widely circulated on social media.

"There is no Equality in M.phil/phd Admission, there is no equality in Viva - voce, there is only denial of equality, denying Prof Sukhadeo Thorat recommendation, denying students protest places in Ad - block, denying the education of the

Marginal's.

"When Equality is denied everything is denied," he wrote in the Facebook post on March 10.

Police, on the other hand, is maintaining that no prima facie evidence has been found indicating JNU administration's role into the issue.

"Till now no evidence has been found that the extreme step was taken by the student owing to any issues at the university," said a senior police officer, adding, "He is said to have been depressed for sometime over some personal issues".

"A PCR call was received at 5.05 PM yesterday that a person had locked himself in a room at a house in Munirka Vihar. On reaching the spot, police forced open the door as a portion of the latch was uprooted from inside," he said.

Meanwhile, the JNU authorities are keeping mum over the incident, saying police is investigating the issue.

Tags: jnu student suicide, dalit student suicide, rohith vemula
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Jeevanantham

JNU Dalit scholar from Tamil Nadu ends life

Jeevanantham is an alumnus of University of Hyderabad and was part of the Rohith Vemula movement in UoH.
14 Mar 2017 1:05 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Family matters: Chanderpaul father-son duo script history

It is for the first time that a father-son duo have notched half-centuries in the same first-class match since George Gunn and his son George Vernon made struck tons in a match for Nottinghamshire in 1931. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Gujarat villagers lower cot in dry well to save lioness

A heartwarming display of humanity (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli must keep his emotions in check, says Ian Chappell
 

Pakistan Super League: PCB orders inquiry as man barges into players' dressing room

As the final was being organised at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, an unidentified fan managed to enter the dressing room of Peshawar Zalmi franchise. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cast of Golmaal Again dazzle in black as they come together for first time

One of the pictures shared on Twitter.
 

Take this 5-minute test to know if you are a porn addict

The test is meant as an initial assessment and a true diagnosis of pornography addition can only be made through in-depth interviews and alike.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley takes charge as defence minister

Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 77 Indian fishermen released by Lankan govt, repatriated

Sri Lankan Navy handed over the 77 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested over the past two months, to Indian Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Palk Bay.

No stay on Parrikar’s swearing-in as Goa CM, SC orders floor test on Mar 16

Former Defence Minister and BJP's Goa chief minister-designate Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Goa battle in Supreme Court, Congress challenges Manohar Parrikar as CM

Former Defence Minister and BJP's Goa chief minister-designate Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru: No clean water for school meals!

Going by its findings, most schools do not have potable water for cooking or drinking and their kitchens are not hygienic.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham