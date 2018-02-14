search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP lawmaker from UP watches son, supporters thrash toll plaza worker

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
The BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Baldev constituency remained adamant and blamed the toll plaza employees for the entire incident.
'My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing the big writings of 'vidhayak' on it. This is nothing new, they often do such things,' the BJP MLA said. (Photo: ANI)
 'My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing the big writings of 'vidhayak' on it. This is nothing new, they often do such things,' the BJP MLA said. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: The son and supporters of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Uttar Pradesh were caught on CCTV thrashing a toll plaza employee on Tuesday.

A video showed that as MLA Pooran Prakash's car was passing through the toll plaza, a barricade fell on the roof of it; following which, the son and supporters came out of the car and thrashed the staffer at Mahuvan toll plaza.

 

Prakash was sitting inside the car when the entire episode took place.

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

Despite this, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Baldev constituency remained adamant and blamed the toll plaza employees for the entire incident.

"My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing the big writings of 'vidhayak' on it. This is nothing new, they often do such things," he said.

Tags: up law and order, up crime, bjp mla, toll booth, pooran prakash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

. Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was responding to questions from local media on the recent arrest of environmentalists. (Photo: File)
 

Murder by family: Man swears revenge for family’s death but it was own son

Today, Kent Whitaker is fighting to save that same mastermind from a death sentence, for a particularly personal reason: it's his own son. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Chinese woman follows her bag into X-ray security scanner

The powerful X-rays used in the machines are harmful to health. (Photo: Youtube/GuruPunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will carry pandits to marry off couples seen in gardens: Maharashtra Bajrang Dal

A day ahead of Valentine's Day, posters with messages like 'Say no to Valentine's Day' and 'Love Jihad: Hindu girls beware' were witnessed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai road rage: 3 bikers beat ola cab driver to death over 'overtaking'

The victim was on his way home when the trio attacked him near the Bombay City hospital on Eastern Express Highway. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mohan Bhagwat should lead cadres, stand at LoC: Owaisi slams RSS chief

'How can a cultural organisation train cadres as an Army? Is he trying to say that they are (more) efficient than the Army? This statement has to be looked into very deeply,' Owaisi said attacking Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: AP)

5-yr-old Hyderabad boy lies fast asleep next to dead mother

As per Dr Nagendra, Superintendent of Osmania hospital, the boy walked into the hospital with his mother, who was suffering from a cardiac problem, on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI)

WB first state to opt out of ‘Modicare’, Mamata says 'won’t pay for it'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also ridiculed the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' and slammed the Modi government for allocating ‘paltry’ fund for the project. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham