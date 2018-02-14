search on deccanchronicle.com
Main accused in Allahabad law student's murder outside restaurant arrested

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
The accused has been identified as Vijay Shankar, who is a Train Ticket Examiner.
 On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Allahabad: Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Allahabad zone, SN Sabat on Wednesday confirmed that the main accused in the Dalit law student death case has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Shankar, who is a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE).

 

"We have arrested the main accused Vijay Shankar in Dilip Saroj death case," Sabat said.

On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case.

On February 11, 26-year-old Saroj was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar. Later he succumbed to his injuries.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around Allahabad University campus.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of Saroj.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad




