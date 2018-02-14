search on deccanchronicle.com
Help me start 'pakoda' stall in Amethi: Jobless youth writes to Smriti Irani

Published Feb 14, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
In a letter, Ashwin Mishra urged the leaders appeal to PM on his behalf to get him a loan sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
 A jobless youth from Amethi had written to Union minister Smriti Irani and state minister Mohsin Raza to help him start a 'pakoda' stall. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: An unemployed youth from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, who has worked for the state BJP a year ago, had written to Union minister Smriti Irani and state minister Mohsin Raza to help him start a 'pakoda' stall.

In his letter, the youth - Ashwin Mishra - has urged the leaders to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his behalf to get him a loan sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana so that he could start his business.

 

"My search for a job ended when I watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview on a private television channel wherein he mentioned about opening a 'pakoda' joint. I was extremely delighted over the suggestion and felt that I can not only earn for my family but also give a job to others," said Mishra adding that when he went ahead with the idea, he realised that he did not have enough funds.

"Since I didn't have enough fund to start a good stall, I went to banks for a loan but to no avail. To my surprise and contrary to claim by the Prime Minister and many ministers that 10 crore people have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the banks refused to give me any loan," former chief of Amethi BJP social media cell, Ashwin writes.

"I cannot believe that the Prime Minister's words were false. The attitude of the banks has compelled me to write to you and appeal to the Prime Minister on my behalf to get a loan sanctioned for me so that I could start my 'pakoda' business," he concludes.

This letter has given further ammunition to the opposition who has been severely criticisng the Modi government’s employment generating policies. Many have even called the Prime Minister’s policies a mere ‘jumlanomics’.

According to the Times of India, local Congress leader Achche Lal said, "Claims made by the BJP government are being exposed every day. This is just another example."

