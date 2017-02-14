 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Palanisamy stakes claim to form govt, gives list of backing MLAs to TN Guv
 
West Bengal: 30 arrive at BSF camp with fake appointment letters

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 6:37 pm IST
The documents carried by the youths included appointment letters, list of selected candidates and medical report.
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Kalyani: The BSF lodged a police complaint after a group of 30 persons arrived at its camp here in Nadia district with appointment letters which were found to be fake, the police said.

After receiving the complaint in Haringhata Police station, the police have initiated an investigation.

As no recruitment was going on there, it appeared that these youths were duped by a person who has taken lakhs of rupees from them for a job in BSF, police said.

The 30 youths, who included 12 women, reached the BSF camp of 144 Battalion on Monday and informed the guard that they were there to join BSF in various positions like constable, sub-inspector, radio operator, typist and cook.

A BSF official said the youths were carrying fake appointment letters, medical certificates, and other papers.

On questioning, the youths said the documents were given to them by one Sanjay Das alias Bimal Das, who had claimed to be a BSF officer and a resident of Dumdum Cantonment near Kolkata.

Das had allegedly taken lakhs of rupees from them promising jobs in BSF.

The documents, sent to the youths individually by post, were being checked by the BSF, the official said.

To pay Das, they deposited a part of the money in an account of a nationalised bank at Jaguli in Nadia district and the rest was given in cash.

BSF also alerted the bank branch concerned about the account of Das who, according to the bank documents, hailed from Nagaon district in Assam.

The documents carried by the youths included appointment letters, list of selected candidates and medical report. There were a lot of errors in the letters like spelling mistakes, wrong address and wrong designations, the BSF official said adding forged BSF seals were also used.

Senior police and BSF officials discussed the matter and advised the youths to lodge FIR against Das.

Location: India, West Bengal

