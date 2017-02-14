 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Time to complete task left unfinished by Amma: OPS after SC verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Panneerselvam appealed to party MLAs to 'make the right decision', and work together by setting aside differences.
Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
 Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: After Supreme Court sentenced AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan to 4 years in jail in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that it was time to complete the task left unfinished by the late Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to media persons, Panneerselvam said, “I urge AIADMK MLAs and ministers to resume their work. Unfinished task left over by Honourable Amma must be fulfilled”.

“I thank lakhs and lakhs of people for continuing to support us. The good governance of Amma will continue,” he added.

He appealed to party MLAs to 'make the right decision', and work together by setting aside differences.

Brushing aside speculation, Panneerselvam stated that his camp would form the government without support from any other party.

Tags: vk sasikala, o panneerselvam, edappadi, aiadmk, tamil nadu crisis, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

SC sends Sasikala to 4-year jail in DA case, dashes her CM hopes

Now, Sasikala cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, or contest elections for 10 years.
14 Feb 2017 10:26 AM
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

After Sasikala's conviction, Edapady K Palanisamy elected new AIADMK chief

At the emergency meeting, O Panneerselvam was also expelled from the primary membership of AIADMK.
14 Feb 2017 12:36 PM
Sasikala Pushpa.

Sasikala a criminal, TN wouldn’t have progressed under her: Pushpa

Pushpa held Sasikala responsible for everything that went wrong in the AIADMK politics.
14 Feb 2017 1:16 PM
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala

SC convicts Sasikala: Everything you need to know about the DA case

Here is a timeline of what happened in the disproportionate assets case right from the start.
14 Feb 2017 1:19 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia skipper Steve Smith gives go-ahead to sledging against Virat Kohli's India

Steve Smith was involved in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the last Test series between India and Australia in 2014-15. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable moments with Harbhajan Singh's baby daughter Hinaya

Sachin Tendulkar with Harbhajan Singh's baby dayghter Hinaya Heer. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli hasn’t been tested as a captain: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google, Yahoo, Bing to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

Copyrighted material such as music, videos and software are largely available on P2P websites, which are illegal.
 

Intel’s new 24-core Xeon CPU announced

The flagship CPU has 24-cores with Hyper-Threading technology, 60MB of L3 cache, runs on 2.4GHz and can be overclocked to 3.4GHz.
 

Potentially fatal asthma attack can be triggered by sex: study

Many have given up on having sex completely (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Live: After SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, AIADMK expels Panneerselvam

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

After Sasikala's conviction, Edapady K Palanisamy elected new AIADMK chief

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of film: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

SC sends Sasikala to 4-year jail in DA case, dashes her CM hopes

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham