Time to complete task left unfinished by Amma: OPS after SC verdict

Chennai: After Supreme Court sentenced AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan to 4 years in jail in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that it was time to complete the task left unfinished by the late Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to media persons, Panneerselvam said, “I urge AIADMK MLAs and ministers to resume their work. Unfinished task left over by Honourable Amma must be fulfilled”.

“I thank lakhs and lakhs of people for continuing to support us. The good governance of Amma will continue,” he added.

He appealed to party MLAs to 'make the right decision', and work together by setting aside differences.

Brushing aside speculation, Panneerselvam stated that his camp would form the government without support from any other party.