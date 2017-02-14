 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of film: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
The Supreme Court had last year ruled that it is compulsory to stand up when the national anthem is being played in theatres.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that people are not obliged to stand up for the national anthem in cinema halls, if it is being played as part of a film or documentary.

The apex court’s verdict comes in the light of an incident in which a 59-year-old man from Mumbai was thrashed by a group at a cinema hall in the city, for not rising when the national anthem was being played during the film ‘Dangal’.

The Supreme Court had last year ruled that it is compulsory to stand up when the national anthem is being played in theatres before the start of the movie. Following this, many incidents of assault against people not standing up for the anthem had been reported.

