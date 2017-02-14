No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of film: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that people are not obliged to stand up for the national anthem in cinema halls, if it is being played as part of a film or documentary.

The apex court’s verdict comes in the light of an incident in which a 59-year-old man from Mumbai was thrashed by a group at a cinema hall in the city, for not rising when the national anthem was being played during the film ‘Dangal’.

The Supreme Court had last year ruled that it is compulsory to stand up when the national anthem is being played in theatres before the start of the movie. Following this, many incidents of assault against people not standing up for the anthem had been reported.