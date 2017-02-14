Nation, Current Affairs

Man enters Karunanidhi's wife's house, demands money using toy gun

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 8:50 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 8:51 am IST
The 73-year-old asked the man to wait as she would bring money. She then rushed downstairs and called the police.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)
 DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In a security breach, a man wielding a toy gun entered the house of DMK chief M Karunanidhi's wife Rajathi Ammal in Chennai on Monday and demanded money before being nabbed by police.

The man walked up the first floor of the CIT colony residence of Ammal, living with her daughter and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, pointed the toy gun and demanded money and jewellery, DMK party sources said.

Ammal was at that time talking with a woman relative. The 73-year-old asked the man to wait as she would bring money. She rushed downstairs and called the police.

The intruder held Ammal's relative as hostage, but freed her after police arrived, and subsequently he was nabbed.

When he threatened Ammal and her relative, none knew that the firearm was actually a toy gun. It became known only after a police enquiry.

"We have lodged a formal complaint," sources close to Kanimozhi told PTI.

A senior police official said a probe was on and added that additional guards had been posted at Kanimozhi's residence.

Hearing about the incident from her mother, Kanimozhi rushed back home from a DMK meet.

Asked how the intruder gained entry when the house was guarded by the police, the official said the man scaled the wall from a side where there were no sentries and at a time when there was not much public movement.

Tags: karunanidhi, rajathi ammal, thief at karunanidhi's house, toy gun, dmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thieves who stole Satyarthi's Nobel don't remember if they took certificate

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi. (Photo: AFP)

AIADMK MLA scales wall to 'escape' from Koovathur resort, joins OPS

AIADMK MLA from Madurai South, SS Saravanan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Will happily leave resort with MLAs after SC verdict tomorrow: Sasikala

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala addressing party MLAs (Photo: ANI Twitter)

The good and the ugly: A look at Kejriwal govt’s 2 years in office

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

SC verdict on Sasikala Natarajan’s DA case tomorrow at 10:30 AM

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham