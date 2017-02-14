Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, effectively ending her dream of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a verdict delivered in just 8 minutes, the apex court also sentenced Sasikala to four years in jail, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore.

Sasikala now cannot become the Tamil Nadu CM, or contest elections for 10 years, including the 4 years of jail term. But since Sasikala has already served 6 months of this term, she will only have to serve another 3 and a half years, the SC ruled.

Here are live updates of the developments taking place following her conviction.

