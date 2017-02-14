 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace
 
Nation, Current Affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Supreme Court sentenced Sasikala to a prison term of four years, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore on her.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, effectively ending her dream of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a verdict delivered in just 8 minutes, the apex court also sentenced Sasikala to four years in jail, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore.

Sasikala now cannot become the Tamil Nadu CM, or contest elections for 10 years, including the 4 years of jail term. But since Sasikala has already served 6 months of this term, she will only have to serve another 3 and a half years, the SC ruled.

Here are live updates of the developments taking place following her conviction.

Live Updates:

  • Leaders and MLAs from Panneerselvam camp planning to visit Koovathur resort to meet party legislators staying there.
  • We have sent a letter to Governor and are awaiting his reply: Palanisamy
  • Letter signed by MLAs supporting Edapadi K Palanisamy as the AIADMK's legislature party leader sent to Governor: AIADMK
  • Panneerselvam says that it is time to fulfill the unfinished dream of 'Amma'.
  • AIADMK expels acting CM Panneerselvam from primary membership of the party,
  • AIADMK appoints E Palanisamy as the new party chief.
  • An emergency meetings of MLAs holed up in the Golden Bay resort was held at the behest of Sasikala following the apex court verdict
  • 2 more MLAs joined Panneerselvam following the verdict. He now has 12 MLAs in his camp, including himself.
Related Stories

O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala sacks Panneerselvam from AIADMK's primary membership

Edappady K Palaniswami, who is a Sasikala loyalist, was elected as Legislature Party Leader.
14 Feb 2017 1:50 PM
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala

SC convicts Sasikala: Everything you need to know about the DA case

Here is a timeline of what happened in the disproportionate assets case right from the start.
14 Feb 2017 1:19 PM

More From Current Affairs

Time to complete task left unfinished by Amma: OPS after SC verdict

Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

After Sasikala's conviction, Edapady K Palanisamy elected new AIADMK chief

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of film: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

SC sends Sasikala to 4-year jail in DA case, dashes her CM hopes

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
