Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, effectively ending her dream of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
In a verdict delivered in just 8 minutes, the apex court also sentenced Sasikala to four years in jail, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore.
Sasikala now cannot become the Tamil Nadu CM, or contest elections for 10 years, including the 4 years of jail term. But since Sasikala has already served 6 months of this term, she will only have to serve another 3 and a half years, the SC ruled.
Here are live updates of the developments taking place following her conviction.
Live Updates:
- Leaders and MLAs from Panneerselvam camp planning to visit Koovathur resort to meet party legislators staying there.
- We have sent a letter to Governor and are awaiting his reply: Palanisamy
- Letter signed by MLAs supporting Edapadi K Palanisamy as the AIADMK's legislature party leader sent to Governor: AIADMK
- Panneerselvam says that it is time to fulfill the unfinished dream of 'Amma'.
- AIADMK expels acting CM Panneerselvam from primary membership of the party,
- AIADMK appoints E Palanisamy as the new party chief.
- An emergency meetings of MLAs holed up in the Golden Bay resort was held at the behest of Sasikala following the apex court verdict
- 2 more MLAs joined Panneerselvam following the verdict. He now has 12 MLAs in his camp, including himself.
