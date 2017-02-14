 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Team OPS fails; Palanisamy will meet Guv to stake claim
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF detects 20-meter tunnel originating from Pakistan along J&K border

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
The tunnel's origin is found to be from Pakistan's side and it is ending approximately 20 meters ahead of the border fence.
The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width. (Photo: ANI)
 The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel originating from the Pakistani side along the International Border in Samba district, foiling designs by militants to infiltrate.

During anti-tunnelling exercise, the BSF detected the approximately 20-meter tunnel ahead of the fence into Indian territory in Ramgarh sector on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Dharmendra Pareek told reporters here on Tuesday.

The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width, he said.

With the detection, BSF has foiled Pakistan's design to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory, he said.

The BSF officer said the tunnel's origin is found to be from Pakistan's side and it is ending at a distance of approximately 20 meters ahead of the border fence in the area.

"The tunnel was yet to be completed and was detected well in advance before it could reach the fence," the DIG said.

"The efforts of the BSF troops deployed in multi-tiered counter infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralising designs of terrorists working in connivance with Pak Rangers," he said.         

The BSF, officials said, will seek a flag meeting with their counterparts Pakistan Rangers and inform them about the detection of the tunnel, built ahead of the IB fencing.

Tags: tunnel, border security force, international border, terrorism
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Entertainment Gallery

Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistani consulate in Dubai gives extension on visa till 'February 31'

Trump's concept of alternative facts at play? (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hardik Pandya puts an end to relationship rumours on Valentine’s Day

Kolkata model Lisha Sharma had posted a picture of herself with Hardik Pandya on social media last year, but later deleted it, when rumours of the duo’s relationship started doing the rounds. (Photo: AFP)
 

President congratulates Indian cricket team for Blind World Cup win

The President said Indian cricket team's win will be a source of inspiration to both sportspersons as well as all differently abled people who aspire for success in sports. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baahubali 2 cameo: This is who Shah Rukh Khan will play in Rajamouli's sequel

He was last seen in 'Raees'.
 

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

Of 101 co-passenger satellites, 96 belong to USA, five from International customers of ISRO -- Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, respectively.
 

Australia skipper Steve Smith gives go-ahead to sledging against Virat Kohli's India

Steve Smith was involved in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the last Test series between India and Australia in 2014-15. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi calls for collective voice against terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Chattisgarh: CAF jawan ends life using service rifle

Representational image (Photo: File)

Jat stir continues in Haryana, enters 17th day

Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Jats held dharnas at several locations which remained peaceful. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi: GoAir flight makes emergency landing due to engine trouble

The aircraft with 183 passengers and crew landed safely at 8.06 am. (Photo: Representational/File)

Pak needs to shut down ‘terrorism factory’: Foreign Secy Jaishankar

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham