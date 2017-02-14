BSF detects 20-meter tunnel originating from Pakistan along J&K border

The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel originating from the Pakistani side along the International Border in Samba district, foiling designs by militants to infiltrate.

During anti-tunnelling exercise, the BSF detected the approximately 20-meter tunnel ahead of the fence into Indian territory in Ramgarh sector on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Dharmendra Pareek told reporters here on Tuesday.

The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width, he said.

With the detection, BSF has foiled Pakistan's design to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory, he said.

The BSF officer said the tunnel's origin is found to be from Pakistan's side and it is ending at a distance of approximately 20 meters ahead of the border fence in the area.

"The tunnel was yet to be completed and was detected well in advance before it could reach the fence," the DIG said.

"The efforts of the BSF troops deployed in multi-tiered counter infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralising designs of terrorists working in connivance with Pak Rangers," he said.

The BSF, officials said, will seek a flag meeting with their counterparts Pakistan Rangers and inform them about the detection of the tunnel, built ahead of the IB fencing.