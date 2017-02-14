Nation, Current Affairs

Encounter in J&K's Bandipora, 9 jawans injured, 1 terrorist killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 14, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 8:41 am IST
While the forces were conducting a search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.
(Photo: Representational Image)
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): 9 jawans were injured and 1 terrorist was killed on Tuesday after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district this morning following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, an official said.

He said while the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Tags: bandipora encounter, jammu and kashmir, indian army, jawans injured
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

ADVERTISEMENT
