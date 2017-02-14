Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Hindu Munnani warns lovers on V-Day eve

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Things turned violent on the eve of Valentine’s Day with a group of Hindu Munnani party members torching Valentine’s Day posters in Coimbatore.
A day ahead of Valentine’s Day on Monday, Teddy bears and other gift items were sold as in the city (Photo: DC)
 A day ahead of Valentine’s Day on Monday, Teddy bears and other gift items were sold as in the city (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The Hindu Munnani appears to have stoked a controversy in issuing a warning against the observance of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. While urging the youth to take an oath to protect our culture, the Hindu Munnani warned that its cadres would “apprehend lovers who behaved in an uncivilised manner and hand them over to the police.”

Calling for concerted efforts to resist gross westernisation and also initiatives to sustain our culture, Hindu Munnani founder-convenor Ramagopalan said western culture is being imposed on the people under the guise of modernisation.

“But this should not be allowed. The youth should take an oath to protect our culture and the Government should prevent cultural degradation,” he said. In this regard, he recalled the successful pro-Jallikattu protest which resulted in the upholding of the Tamil culture and age-old tradition of holding bull taming sport. 

Contending that everyone had a role in preserving Indian culture, he said the public should prevent any acts of the youngsters who, in the guise of lovers, conducted themselves in an uncivilised manner. “The police should remain vigilant and prevent such incidents. If there are any violations, our cadres will apprehend the violators and hand them over to the police,” he said.

Things turned violent on the eve of Valentine’s Day with a group of Hindu Munnani party members torching Valentine’s Day posters in Coimbatore. About 23 men were detained by the police.  

At the Senthil Kumaran Theatre in Ramnagar, the group of men who set on fire a number of Valentine’s Day posters, raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “We will protect our culture.” They made a bonfire of posters advertising various Valentine’s Day themed events. “We will destroy those who ruin our culture in the name of Valentine’s Day,” they shouted.

Tags: chennai police, valentine’s day
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will happily leave resort with MLAs after SC verdict tomorrow: Sasikala

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala addressing party MLAs (Photo: ANI Twitter)

The good and the ugly: A look at Kejriwal govt’s 2 years in office

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

SC verdict on Sasikala Natarajan’s DA case tomorrow at 10:30 AM

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

EC orders FIRs against Hindi daily, agency for carrying exit polls despite ban

(Photo: PTI)

OPS or Sasikala? Attorney General wants floor test to decide next TN CM

VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham