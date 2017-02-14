Nation, Current Affairs

After Sasikala's conviction, Edapady K Palanisamy elected new AIADMK chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
At the emergency meeting, O Panneerselvam was also expelled from the primary membership of AIADMK.
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Following the Supreme Court verdict convicting her in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Tuesday held an emergency meeting of MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Koovathur.

In this meeting, Edapady K Palanisamy was elected as the new AIADMK chief.

The meeting was held to nominate the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party, now that Sasikala can no longer stand for the CM’s post.

In the meeting, Panneerselvam was also evicted from the primary membership of the party.

The Supreme Court has given a 4-year jail sentence to Sasikala, and she is also disqualified from standing for elections for a further 6 years. This means she effectively cannot be the Tamil Nadu CM for nearly 10 years.

Tags: supreme court, sasikala, sasikala da case, sasikala da verdict, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

