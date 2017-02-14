 LIVE !  :  AIADMK legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy submits list of MLAs supporting him to Governor Ch Vidayasagar Rao. (Photo: PTI) Live: Palanisamy stakes claim to form govt, gives list of backing MLAs to TN Guv
 
Nation, Current Affairs

250 crorepatis, 110 with criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh 3rd phase polls

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
A total of 208 candidates have not declared their PAN details, it noted.
Voters standing in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Bhangel, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP)
 Voters standing in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Bhangel, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Total 250 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on Sunday, while 110 contestants have criminal cases against their names, says a latest report.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavit of 813 out of 826 candidates from 105 political parties, including 6 national parties, 7 state parties, 92 unrecognised parties and 225 independent candidates, who are contesting the third phase of UP polls.

"Out of 813 candidates, 250 (31 per cent) are crorepatis. 56 of 67 candidates from BSP, 61 of 68 from BJP, 51 of 59 from SP, 7 of 14 from INC, 13 of 40 from RLD and 24 of 225 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore," the report by Delhi-based ADR said today.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the third phase of UP elections is Rs 1.61 crore, it added.

Among major parties, the average asset per candidate for 14 INC candidates is Rs 6.20 crore, 68 BJP candidates (Rs 3.79 crore), 67 BSP candidates (Rs 4.18 crore), 40 RLD candidates (Rs 73.56 lakh), 59 SP candidates (Rs 5.70 crore) and 225 independent candidates (Rs 72.25 lakh).

The 3 richest candidates contesting in the third phase are Anup Kumar Gupta of SP (over Rs 42 crore), Ajay Kapoor of INC (over Rs 31 crore) and Seema Sachan also from SP (over Rs 29 crore), ADR said.

A total of 208 candidates have not declared their PAN details, it noted.

Five candidates have declared total annual income of more than Rs 1 crore in the ITR and the top 3 with highest income are Aparna Yadav of SP with total income of Rs 1,97,61,490 followed by Arshad Jamal Siddiqui also from SP (Rs 1,73,63,978) and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav (Rs 1,69,14,495).

The report further said that out of 813 candidates analysed, 110 (14 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them.

It added that 82 candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Among party wise candidates with criminal cases, 21 from BJP, 21 from BSP, 5 from RLD, 13 from SP, 5 from Indian National Congress and 13 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, the report said.

On educational qualification of candidates, it said that 320 have declared their education to be between 5th and 12th, while 418 have declared themselves as graduate or above. 43 candidates have said to be just literates and 10 illiterates.

Around 551 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 254 are above 51 but below 80 years of age.  Also, 96 female candidates are contesting in third phase of the UP elections this year.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, criminal cases, crorepati candidates
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

West Bengal: 30 arrive at BSF camp with fake appointment letters

Representational image (Photo: File)

India saw max bombings across globe in 2016, more than Pak, Iraq: report

Representational Image

Haryana govt imposes curbs on liquor consumption in public

Representational image (Photo: File)

BSF detects 20-meter tunnel originating from Pakistan along J&K border

The tunnel is 2.5 feet x 2.5 feet in size and width. (Photo: ANI)

Modi calls for collective voice against terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham