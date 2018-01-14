search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  : Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session on Day 2 here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's men hope to bundle out Proteas
 
Nation, Current Affairs

ONGC Pawan Hans helicopter crashes off Mumbai coast, 5 officers dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 6:42 am IST
Officials said that they are still trying to reconstruct the last moments before the mishap occurred.
The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am, with five ONGC employees and two pilots on board. (Photo: ANI)
 The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am, with five ONGC employees and two pilots on board. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed off the Mumbai coast on Saturday morning with seven people on board, including two pilots.

The helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control shortly after it took off from the Juhu Aerodrome at 10.20 am. It is believed to have crashed into the Arabian Sea at 10.40 am.

 

The Indian Navy, the Coast Guard launched search and rescue operations and the bodies of ONGC deputy general manager Pankaj Garg and V. K. Bindu Lal Babu were recovered near the debris of the chopper. R. Saravanan, P. N. Sreenivasan, Jose Anthony and pilots Captain Ohatkar and Captain Katoch were also on board. 

Four of the five bodies recovered have been brought to Nanavati Hospital, said sources and will be handed over to the families after post mortem. The search for the remaining two bodies is still on.

The helicopter was supposed to land at Bombay High at 11 am and communication was normal until ONGC’s check point “Papa,” but was lost immediately after it was 15 minutes in air and 30 nautical miles off shore. 

Officials said that helicopters are often used to ferry the company's employees for routine inspections to as far as 160 kms offshore.

The ONGC statement said, “Dauphin N3 helicopter had taken off from Juhu helibase and was scheduled to land at Mumbai High. ONGC confirms that the Pawan Hans chopper with seven persons, including two pilots, and five ONGC officers crashed in the sea on Saturday morning. ONGC pressed into action all resources to conduct search operations immediately.”

It further stated, “Four bodies have been recovered so far and search operation is on for other missing persons. ONGC vessels and choppers along with coast guard and Indian Navy are combing the area where the chopper has apparently crashed. The identification of the bodies is in process.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials have said that the aircraft accident investigation body (AAIB) will probe the crash as it is an apex body that usually investigates all serious incidents.

Officials said that they are still trying to reconstruct the last moments before the mishap occurred. Among those on board were officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), who were headed for the offshore development area in the north fields of Mumbai High and two pilots.

Tags: pawan hans helicopter, mumbai coast, air traffic control, arabian sea
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Pall of gloom envelops families of 3 Keralites


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

Sonam’s Pad Man co-star Akshay Kumar, however, decided to stoke the fire when he asked her, “Are you getting married this year?” (Photo: DC)
 

Having hurt Bhuvi's confidence, Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails: Sehwag

India made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test had rocked the hosts.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

Zuckerberg, 33, who started Facebook in 2004 aged 19, still owns a 17 per stake in the company, which went public in 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Impounded vehicles pile up at station

Seized vehicles piled up near Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sreejith's indefinite strike gains momentum

Chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, Chintha Jerome with Sreejith at the strike venue in front of Secretariat on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Telangana : Fuel station owners accuse tanker drivers of pilferage

A few hundred tankers bound for the city and districts in Telangana stop over at the sheds, to pilfer fuel before heading to their destinations. 

Hyderabad: Palnadu Express, first disabled-friendly train

The carrying capacity of the wheelchair is 100 kg. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: New ISRO chairman aims for the moon

Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan (second from left)after the launch of 28 satellites in Sriharikota on Friday (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham