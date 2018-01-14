search on deccanchronicle.com
New pattadar e-passbooks for farmers in Telangana on March 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Over 71 lakh farmers will be issued new passbooks.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Electronic Pattadar passbooks will be distributed to all agriculture landowners in TS on a single day — March 11. The e-passbooks with enhanced security features that make it tamperproof and water-proof will be issued based on the findings of a special drive to verify land records across the state that began on September 15 last year.

CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday that he will invite either President Ram Nath Kovind or Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event. Over 71 lakh farmers will be issued new passbooks.

 

The CM said that the land data base of TS will henceforth be maintained as core banking system for which a separate website named Dharani will be set up.

Tags: pattadar, pattadar passbooks, e-passbooks, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




