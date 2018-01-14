search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt plans to raise 15 new BSF, ITBP battalions for China, Pak border

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Plan aims to fortify defence along the strategic frontiers with Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
While the BSF is the country's largest border guarding force with strength of about 2.5 lakh, the ITBP is about 90,000-personnel strong. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 While the BSF is the country's largest border guarding force with strength of about 2.5 lakh, the ITBP is about 90,000-personnel strong. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The government is planning to raise 15 new battalions in the country's two important border guarding forces - the BSF and the ITBP - to fortify defence along the strategic frontiers with Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

A senior official in the Union Home Ministry said that it is "actively considering" raising six fresh battalions in the Border Security Force (BSF) and nine in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.

 

Each battalion of these forces comprises about 1,000 operational jawans and officers.

Sources in the BSF said the force has projected enhancing manpower by sanctioning of new units so that they can be deployed in the Assam and West Bengal flanks of the Indo-Bangladesh border even as a similar addition in numbers is required to effectively guard the Indo-Pak International Border (IB), especially in Punjab and Jammu regions, in the near future.

"The exact locations for the new battalions could be gauged as and when they are raised but a few areas along Bangladesh and Pakistan will remain a priority owing to their vulnerability profile such as infiltration, drugs smuggling, human trafficking and illegal migration," a senior BSF officer said.

Similarly, the ITBP has been trying to reduce the inter-BoP (border out post) distance at the 3,488-km long icy frontier that it is tasked with guarding.

"The original projection was to have 12 fresh battalions for the ITBP but the force requires nine such units in the near future," a senior ITBP officer said.

The frequent instances of transgressions and confrontations with the Chinese army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are being seen as the major reason for the ITBP to enhance its numbers.

The mountain-trained force has recently got sanctions to set up at least 47 new BoPs along the border for effective control of the Himalayan border area.

The home ministry official said the new battalions would also help the two border guarding forces better rotate troops from forward locations to units in the mainland.

While most of the BoPs of the ITBP are in highly arduous terrain and it is difficult and time-taking to reach them, many of the BSF locations at the two borders are also in high-altitude and harsh climate regions.

While the BSF is the country's largest border guarding force with strength of about 2.5 lakh, the ITBP is about 90,000-personnel strong.

The home ministry has three such forces under its command, the third being the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that is tasked with guarding Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Tags: border security force, indo-tibetan border police, line of actual control, chinese army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain to go on countrywide diet as officials plan to introduce calorie caps

A recent study pointed out that 63 percent adults in England are too heavy (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating junk food as bad as catching a life-threatening disorder: study

Fast food is also responsible for diabetes, heart diseases and colon cancer (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Bengali writer Mahasweta Devi on 92nd birth anniversary

Born in 1926 in Dhaka to well-known poet Manish Ghatak and Dharitri Devi, also a writer and social worker, Mahasweta Devi grew up in a political and literary environment. (Photo: Google doodle)
 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi hugs 'friend' Netanyahu as Israel PM arrives in Delhi on 'historic' visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

SC uprising: 7-member Bar Council team to meet CJI, rebel judges today

(Photo: ANI)

CPI(M) MLA KK Ramachandran Nair dies at 65

KK Ramachandran’s body is expected to be brought to the state capital by an air ambulance this evening and the last rites will be held on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/KK Ramachandran Nair)

Twitter hacks: Pak prez, flag pics posted on India's UN envoy account

The account was later restored along with the blue tick and the questionable tweets were also removed. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal teachers tonsure heads in protest, demand inclusion under education dept

Teachers from across the state had gathered at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) Jamboorie ground where several of them tonsured their heads. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham