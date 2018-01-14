search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Four killed, several hurt in road mishaps due to unprecedented smog

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 1:18 am IST
According to Kancheepuram police sources, three people died in various road accidents due to poor visibility.
Motorists ride through smog on Tambaram flyover on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 Motorists ride through smog on Tambaram flyover on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Unprecedented smog on Saturday affected normal life in Chennai and other districts, leaving four people dead in road related accidents.

According to Kancheepuram police sources, three people died in various road accidents due to poor visibility. A 62-year-old farmer Veeraraghavan who was on his bicycle was knocked down by a speeding car near Melmarvauthur and in another accident, two bikers collided near Achirapakkam due to poor visibility.
Both who were in the early 50s were rushed to the nearby Chengalpet government hospital but died later due to severe head injuries.  

 

A blanket of smog due to the bonfires lit up to celebrate Bhogi festival claimed the life of a lorry driver at Kanakamma Chatram near Tiruvallur in the early hours of Saturday.

The mini-lorry driver, identified as Michael (42) rammed into a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus plying between Tirupati and Chennai.

He was crushed to death as he got struck in his mangled cabin. Others traveling in the bus were lucky enough to escape with minor injuries. The accident occurred at Kanagavalli Puram near Kanakamma Chatram.

Police said, the driver, a resident of Tuticorin, was driving to Kanakamma Chatram to visit a scrap iron merchant. Further investigations by the police revealed the cause of accident to be thick smog that emanated due to open incineration.

As the visibility was very low in the early hours, the driver could not see the vehicle coming on the opposite side. A case is registered case under the IPC Section 304 (a) (death caused due to negligence driving).

In a similar accident on Saturday morning, a van, mini lorry and three cars collided on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway. The incident, which occurred at Pakkam near Madurantakam saw no casualties.

However, nine people, of which eight were women were severely injured and are admitted at a government hospital in Madurantakam. Another accident happened on the Chennai-Tambaram Bypass road where two cars rammed into a container lorry, early on Saturday due to poor visibility. However, no casualties were reported.

Tags: heavy smog, tamil nadu state transport corporation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Having hurt Bhuvi's confidence, Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails: Sehwag

India made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test had rocked the hosts.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

Zuckerberg, 33, who started Facebook in 2004 aged 19, still owns a 17 per stake in the company, which went public in 2012.
 

Two teens kill homeless Romanian man with meat cleaver 'because it was funny'

CCTV footage showed them later burning their clothes in a park to hide the evidence. (Representational Image)
 

Trump ‘faces Royal Wedding snub’ hours after pulling out of UK Embassy trip

Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Britain next month blaming a "bad deal" on the new £750m US embassy. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK, Gauri throw grand bash for friend at Mannat, who’s who of Bollywood attend

Some of the pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's bash for Kaajal Anand in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 ONGC officers feared among 5 killed in chopper crash off Mumbai coast

The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am, with five ONGC employees and two pilots on board. (Photo: ANI)

Kankumbi dispute: K'taka 'violates' SC order on canal, Goa cries foul

The Goa government had alleged on Friday that neighbouring Karnataka, disrespecting a Supreme Court order, had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi. (Photo: PTI)

Army chief should do his job, not give 'sermons' on education: J&K min

Rawat says, each classroom in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir has a separate map of the state besides that of India which sowed the seeds of thought of some kind of 'separate identity' among the children. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

SC uprising: Will meet 4 judges, resolve issue internally, says Bar Council

After a meeting in the evening, Mishra said that the council wants to meet the 23 other judges of the Supreme Court, followed by meetings with the four dissenting judges and finally the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: ANI)

Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav moves HC against conviction, seeks bail

On 30 September 2013, Lalu was held guilty in another case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced for five years. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham