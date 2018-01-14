search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to auction over 9,400 'enemy' properties worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
The move came after the 49-year-old Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Act was amended.
Similar properties in Pakistan belonging to Indians have already been disposed of. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Similar properties in Pakistan belonging to Indians have already been disposed of. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: Over 9,400 properties worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore left behind in India by people who have taken citizenship of China and Pakistan, will be auctioned with the Home Ministry starting the process to identify all such estates, official said.

The move came after the 49-year-old Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Act was amended, which ensured that the heirs of those who migrated to Pakistan and China during Partition and afterwards will have no claim over the properties left behind in India.

 

At a recent meeting, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was informed that the survey of 6,289 enemy properties has been completed and that of the remaining 2,991 properties which are vested with the custodian will be completed, a Home Ministry official said.

Singh directed that those properties which are free from encumbrance should be disposed of quickly for monetisation. The estimated value of these 9,400 properties is Rs 1 lakh crore and when they are sold off, it would be a huge windfall for the government, another official said.

Similar properties in Pakistan belonging to Indians have already been disposed of. Nodal officers are being appointed by state governments to coordinate identification, vesting and valuation of enemy properties, the official said.

Among the 9,280 properties left behind by Pakistani nationals, the highest 4,991 properties are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by West Bengal which has 2,735 such estates. There are 487 such properties in Delhi.

Among the 126 properties left behind by Chinese nationals, the highest 57 are located in Meghalaya followed by West Bengal with 29. Assam has seven such properties.

The government has vested these properties in the custodian of enemy property for India, an office instituted under the central government. After the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, which regulates such properties and lists the custodian's powers.

The government amended the law in the wake of a claim laid by the heirs of Raja Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, known as Raja of Mahmudabad, on his properties spread across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Tags: properties, china, pakistan, auction, enemy property (amendment and validation) act, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain to go on countrywide diet as officials plan to introduce calorie caps

A recent study pointed out that 63 percent adults in England are too heavy (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating junk food as bad as catching a life-threatening disorder: study

Fast food is also responsible for diabetes, heart diseases and colon cancer (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Bengali writer Mahasweta Devi on 92nd birth anniversary

Born in 1926 in Dhaka to well-known poet Manish Ghatak and Dharitri Devi, also a writer and social worker, Mahasweta Devi grew up in a political and literary environment. (Photo: Google doodle)
 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC uprising: Agree with rebel justices, say 4-ex judges in open letter to CJI

The letter by former apex court judge P B Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. (Photo: File)

Have no doubt on father's death, don't harass us, says emotional Loya son

Anuj said that the Loya family was pained with the chain of events which has been happening in the past few days. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Govt mulls to absorb Air India workers in public sector ahead of disinvestment

The possibility of having a VRS package is also under consideration, sources said while adding that a final decision is yet to be made. (Photo: File)

Scope to ramp up heat on Pak over cross-border terror in J&K: Army chief

In an interview to PTI, the Army chief asserted that there was room for ramping up heat on Pakistan to cut flow of cross border terror activities. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Right-wing workers thrash 3 men in court premises, cry 'love jihad'

Hindu Yuva Vahini workers thrash man in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham