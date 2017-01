Hyderabad: The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Shabbir Ali on Friday accused MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi of working on the Sangh Parivar agenda by seeking an end to Haj subsidy.

He demanded the MIM chief to withdraw his statement. He said the Haj sop, which was started in 1932 by the British, has helped poor Muslims to undertake at least one Haj pilgrimage.