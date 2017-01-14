Political history of India incomplete without Cho Ramaswamy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking via video conferencing at the 47th Thuglak annivesary event in Chennai. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Tamil writer and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy’s death was a personal loss for him.

Speaking at the 47th Thuglak anniversary function in Chennai via video conferencing, the PM said Ramaswamy offered his wisdom to ‘whoever came his way’.

“In Cho, we all have lost a friend. He had a multifaceted personality,” Modi said.

“His greatest achievement was that he made Thuglak a weapon against all divisive forces,” he added.

Modi said that Cho’s satire made his criticism lovable even to those whom he criticised.

“Humour brings happiness in our lives, it’s the best healer. Power of a smile or laughter is more than the power of abuse or any weapon,” the PM stated.

The political history of India cannot be written without including Cho Ramaswamy and his commentary in it, the PM asserted.

Paying rich tribute to Ramaswamy, Superstar Rajinikanth earlier said that he was a unique man whose strength was truth, and that all politicians used to seek his advice.

“When I had met Cho Ramaswamy, he had said that he wished Jayalalithaa to be there till he lived. And that happened - he died after she did,” Rajinikanth said.

The Thuglak anniversary function is being held to pay tribute to Cho Ramaswamy, who passed away on December 7 last year.