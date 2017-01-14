Nation, Politics

Manohar Parrikar ducks questions on return to Goa politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Parrikar made the remarks when he accompanied BJP candidate Siddharth Kuncolienkar.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: “Let us cross the bridge when it comes,” Defence minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday, as he parried questions on his possible return as Chief Minister of Goa if BJP wins the Assembly polls, a day after Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks on the issue set off speculation.

“I can only say that let us cross the bridge when it comes. (Nitin) Gadkariji has said what we wanted to say,” Parrikar told reporters here when asked whether he will be back in the state as Chief Minister after Goa polls.

Parrikar made the remarks when he accompanied BJP candidate Siddharth Kuncolienkar for filing his nomination papers from Panaji constituency.

The constituency was earlier represented by Parrikar, a former Chief Minister, till he was elevated to the Central cabinet after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Gadkari, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, had said that the next Chief Minister would be decided in a democratic way by the elected representatives.

“This leader can either be from the elected representatives or we can even send (someone) from the Centre,” he had told the media here, setting off intense political speculation.

Parrikar and his Cabinet colleague Sripad Naik hail from the coastal state, but despite repeated queries, Gadkari had on Thursday declined to reveal if he was hinting at one of them.

Naik on his part said he was willing to head a government in his home state if the party asked him to do so.

“I have not asked for it. Also, Manohar Parrikar has not asked for it,” the AYUSH minister said.

Tags: defence minister manohar parrikar
Location: India, Maharashtra

Lifestyle Gallery

The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There are no issues between me and Kangana: Shahid Kapoor slams reports

'Rangoon' also stars Saif Ali Khan.
 

Karan Johar thinks AbRam Khan is a celebrity already and we couldn’t agree more!

Karan Johar and AbRam Khan pouting away.
 

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor turn up the heat in Florence!

The pictures were shared by Sridevi on her Instagram account.
 

Businessman stuns Indian eatery with USD 1,000 tip for USD 79 meal

The businessman, who lives abroad and wishes to remain anonymous, has been a fan of the restaurant's chef since 2002 and enjoys a meal there every time he is home, belfastlive.co.reported. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pakistan's Hulk: Man plays tug of war with tractor, aims to be Hercules

The 25-year-old Hayat from the Pakistani city of Mardan is considered to be the world's strongest man and is preparing to be a weightlifting champion. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Blackbuck poaching case: Court asks Salman, 4 others to appear before Jan 25

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee dares CBI to arrest her and all TMC MPs and MLAs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at a state-level teacher's convention in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Won't be surprised if Modi replaces Gandhi on notes: AAP

PM Narendra Modi spinning the charkha on the 2017 KVIC calendar. (Photo: Twitter)

Accept money from political parties, but vote for AAP: Kejriwal in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav group confident of riding 'cycle'; majority in polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Parrikar dodges queries on his possible return to Goa politics

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham