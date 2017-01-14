Nation, Current Affairs

Centre reconstitutes panel to look into sharing of Krishna river waters

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
The committee's will suggest a mechanism for making KRMB discharge its functions as per the AP Reorganisation Act.
The committee is expected to address, in particular, the issues of preparing manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on Krishna River. (Photo: File)
 The committee is expected to address, in particular, the issues of preparing manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on Krishna River. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Water Resources has reconstituted a committee to address issues related to the management of the waters of Krishna River between warring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The committee, headed by former Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman AK Bajaj, will suggest mechanism to facilitate effective functioning of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in light of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, according to an order dated January 9 issued by the ministry.

Former CWC chief engineer DK Mehta, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee scientist RP Pandey, Central Electricity Authority chief engineer Pradeep Kumar Shukla and CWC director (Hydrology) NN Rai are other members of the committee.

The committee's objective will be to suggest a mechanism for making KRMB discharge its functions as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the order published on the ministry's website read.

The committee is expected to address, in particular, the issues of preparing manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on Krishna River and allocation of Godavari waters being transferred from Krishna basin in accordance with Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, 1980.

It is expected to submit its report/manual to the Union ministry within three months, the order read.

Tags: ministry of water resources, krishna river, andhra pradesh, telangana, krishna river management board (krmb)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
 

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'RSS gang' killed Gandhi, removing his picture from calendar 'sedition': Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

'RSS gang' killed Gandhi, removing his picture from calendar 'sedition': Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

JD(U) invites BJP to Makar Sankranti feast, Congress upset

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat, in Patna. (Photo: AP)

Ask police to inform you about cash transfers during polls: EC to officers

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

Uttarakhand: Notice to Cong, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct

Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi asked the state's Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay and BJP chief Ajay Bhatt to respond to the notice within three days. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham