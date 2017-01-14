Centre reconstitutes panel to look into sharing of Krishna river waters

The committee is expected to address, in particular, the issues of preparing manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on Krishna River. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Water Resources has reconstituted a committee to address issues related to the management of the waters of Krishna River between warring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The committee, headed by former Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman AK Bajaj, will suggest mechanism to facilitate effective functioning of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in light of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, according to an order dated January 9 issued by the ministry.

Former CWC chief engineer DK Mehta, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee scientist RP Pandey, Central Electricity Authority chief engineer Pradeep Kumar Shukla and CWC director (Hydrology) NN Rai are other members of the committee.

The committee's objective will be to suggest a mechanism for making KRMB discharge its functions as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the order published on the ministry's website read.

The committee is expected to address, in particular, the issues of preparing manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on Krishna River and allocation of Godavari waters being transferred from Krishna basin in accordance with Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, 1980.

It is expected to submit its report/manual to the Union ministry within three months, the order read.