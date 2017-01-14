Army chief Bipin Rawat lists difficulties for women

New Delhi: Indicating that any direct combat role for women officers in the Army would meet with logistical difficulties, Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said that equal opportunities also means equal responsibilities and pointed to certain difficulties like lack of toilets in rugged terrain during patrols. He said it’s up to women to decide if they are willing to join men in frontline combat role without separate and additional facilities.

He mentioned that when out on tanks, the men sleep under the tank during the night with no separate facility. Noting that women are present in combat arms of the Army like the Corps of Signals, Engineers and the Army Air Defence wing, except on the frontlines, Gen. Rawat pointed out that there are no toilet facilities when they go out on patrol.

“You have to see society as whole. I have said that if we induct women into combat role, they will have to share equal responsibility like their male counterparts because equal opportunity must come with equal responsibility. Which means that they will have to perform exactly the same task,” he said.

“Now at night, when you halt, a blue sheet is pulled out and everybody sleeps under it together. There is no toilet. Everybody gets his bottle, he goes out, God knows where. If women are willing to move in that environment, then the women folk themselves need to take a call. Once women are willing to take this kind of call, we will address this issue,” he said.

Suggestion boxes are on the anvil

In the light of an Army jawan complaining on social media about certain tasks of a ‘Sahayak’ or “buddy” (referred to by some earlier in the Army as an orderly) and the worrying trend of paramilitary and Army soldiers taking to social media to air their grievances, newly-appointed Army chief (COAS) Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that he is putting in place a “COAS suggestion cum grievance box” at the Army headquarters.

Throught this box, soldiers can write to him about any grievances. The idea will also be put in place at the level of all formations subsequently, he said at an annual interaction in the Capital ahead of Army Day that falls on Sunday.

However, soldiers/officers will need to disclose their identity while making the grievance but Gen. Rawat assured that the system in place would ensure their identities are not leaked.

Two or three officers will be tasked with maintaining a confidential register. The drop box will be sealed and sent to the chief so that only he can look into the grievances.