BSF refutes jawan’s allegations on food quality, his wife demands CBI probe

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 11:41 am IST
In a report to the PMO, the Home Ministry said there is no widespread discontent in the constabulary over food.
Tej Bahadur's wife Sharmila rubbished BSF's claims. (Photo: Facebook)
Rewari: Days after Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav alleged in a Facebook video that troops are being served bad quality food, his wife came out in support of him, saying that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter.

"We demand an inquiry to be conducted by CBI and not by BSF, as the investigation done by the BSF would be biased and they will try to save themselves. We are not able to contact him (Tej Bahadur Yadav) for the past two days," his wife, Sharmila said.

She added that if BSF allows Tej Bahadur Yadav to talk to media, then he would be able to make people aware about the whole matter.

Earlier, the Home Ministry said it found no substance in the complaint made by Yadav that poor quality rations were being given to security personnel posted along the border.

In a report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Home Ministry said there is no widespread discontent in the constabulary over food.

The Home Ministry also conveyed to the PMO that there is no shortage of ration at any post manned by paramilitary forces and added that quality checks are being conducted regularly.

In a video, Tej Bahadur had complained about the quality of food and the video had gone viral, triggering a flurry of reactions. The PMO had also sought a detailed report of the incident.

