search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sweeper in Madhya Pradesh stitches up woman’s body

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 13, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 2:12 am IST
The local block medical officer placed three nurses of the hospital under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.
Police sent her body to the local government hospital for autopsy.
 Police sent her body to the local government hospital for autopsy.

Bhopal: A video showing a sweeper at a government hospital in Vidisha district stitching the autopsy incisions of a woman’s body on Tuesday went viral triggering a public outrage.

The local block medical officer placed three nurses of the hospital under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

 

According to official reports, one Netu Sharma, 32, resident of Pagrahi village under Sironj block in the district died of electric shock on Monday.

Police sent her body to the local government hospital for autopsy.

Later, the body was handed over to the family members. However, doctors in the hospital forgot to stitch the autopsy incisions of the woman’s body.

The family members found, to their horror, the deep gash in the neck left over from the autopsy, and took up the matter with the hospital authorities.

The authorities, in turn, sent the assistant of the mortuary, a sweeper, to their home where he stitched the woman’s body.

The video showing the sweeper stitching the woman’s body later went viral forcing the BMO to take action.

Tags: government hospital
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh look dashing together as they join hands for project

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shared on Instagram.
 

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)
 

Sexy-genarian! 64-year-old professor accidentally becomes Instagram sensation

Lyn Slater who goes by Accidental Icon on Instagram is a 64-year-old professor at Fordham University, has over 300,000 followers. (Photo: Instagram/AccidentalIcon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Teacher to face probe for caning students

Vishu GoudThe inquiry report will be sent to the DEO on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

TRS MLA videos have been found while assaulting a toll collector at Timmapur

Seeing the gunmen getting down the car, the toll collector started running away but was chased by the MLA’s husband.

Start-up to aid Telugu writers script success

Kahaniya, which is a Nasscom start-up, used to function out of T-hub until a while back by providing a platform for writers to find readers for their work. 

New software to stem graft in GHMC’s purchase office

According to a GHMC official, due to lack of co-ordination, the civic authorities are clueless about the gadgets used by corporation officials. 

GHMC shelves multi-level parking at Charminar

To begin with, the authorities will be demolishing the complex at the Charminar bus stand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham