Sweeper in Madhya Pradesh stitches up woman’s body

Police sent her body to the local government hospital for autopsy.

Bhopal: A video showing a sweeper at a government hospital in Vidisha district stitching the autopsy incisions of a woman’s body on Tuesday went viral triggering a public outrage.

The local block medical officer placed three nurses of the hospital under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

According to official reports, one Netu Sharma, 32, resident of Pagrahi village under Sironj block in the district died of electric shock on Monday.

Later, the body was handed over to the family members. However, doctors in the hospital forgot to stitch the autopsy incisions of the woman’s body.

The family members found, to their horror, the deep gash in the neck left over from the autopsy, and took up the matter with the hospital authorities.

The authorities, in turn, sent the assistant of the mortuary, a sweeper, to their home where he stitched the woman’s body.

The video showing the sweeper stitching the woman’s body later went viral forcing the BMO to take action.