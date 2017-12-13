search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: 20 BJP men murdered in four years; party for NIA probe in Mesta case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2017, 6:52 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 6:52 am IST
Of the 20 murders during Congress rule, seven Hindu activists were killed in 2016 alone, say the statistics.
BJP leaders headed by R. Ashok took out a procession from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.
 BJP leaders headed by R. Ashok took out a procession from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

According to statistics provided by the state home department, as many as 20 BJP and Hindu activists were killed and six assaulted in the state since 2013 when the Congress party came to power. 

Of the 20 murders during Congress rule,  seven Hindu activists were killed in 2016 alone, say the statistics. 

 

Those who were killed include Hindu organization leaders, Vishwanath Shetty- Shivamogga police station limits, Prashanth Poojari- Mudabidre police station, Kuttappa-Madikeri Town Police station, Raju- Udayagiri police station, Mysuru, Praveen Poojari- Kushalanagara Rural police station, Rudresh- Commercial Street police station, Bengaluru, Yogisha Gouda- Dharwad Upanagara police station, Rajesh Kotyan- Ullala police station, Charan Poojari-  Mangaluru rural police station , Karthik Raj- Konaje police station, N. Sharath Kumar- Bantwal Town police station, Ashok Poojari and Vasu Acharya. 

Meanwhile, the BJP petitioned Governor Vajubhai Vala requesting him to direct the state government to hand over the Paresh Mesta death case to NIA.  BJP leaders headed by R. Ashok took out a procession from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Tags: paresh mesta
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh look dashing together as they join hands for project

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shared on Instagram.
 

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)
 

Sexy-genarian! 64-year-old professor accidentally becomes Instagram sensation

Lyn Slater who goes by Accidental Icon on Instagram is a 64-year-old professor at Fordham University, has over 300,000 followers. (Photo: Instagram/AccidentalIcon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to roll out 100 trainer aircraft

At the event, vendors were updated on HAL’s procurement procedures and improvements towards ease of doing business.

Bengaluru: Drug peddling cases on the rise

The problem has become rampant across the city and residents have complained that there is no proper police patrolling in residential areas.

Bengaluru: Plea to ban sale of alcohol on December 31, January 1

Every year the accidents due to drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and the petitioner has sought for ban on the sale of alcohol. (Photo: Pixabay)

Corporators quiz BWSSB chief over STP rules, Cauvery water

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath speaks at the BBMP Council meeting on Tuesday – DC

United Bengaluru: Come out in big numbers, first-time voters

It was highlighted that the election is one of the democratic processes were the rich, poor, young and old have an equal stake. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham