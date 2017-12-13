search on deccanchronicle.com
India can't be governed on basis of Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan: Owaisi

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
'As an MP I have taken oath in Urdu three times and will again take in Urdu in 2019,' Owaisi said.
President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that India cannot be governed on the basis of 'Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan'. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that India cannot be governed on the basis of "Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan".

Owaisi, while citing a news report which claimed that a scuffle broke out between members of the BJP and BSP in Aligarh Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a BSP corporator took oath in Urdu, tweeted that he himself has taken oath in Urdu three times earlier as an MP and will do so again in 2019.

 

"As an MP I have taken oath in Urdu three times, so is that unconstitutional and will again take in Urdu in 2019 InshAllah. India cannot be governed on the basis of Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan," the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said in a tweet. 

Tags: majlis-e-ittehad-ul muslimeen, asaduddin owaisi, oath-taking ceremony, oath in urdu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




