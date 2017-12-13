search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera (left) has asked for a Dharamshala-like performance from his team to win second ODI against Rohit Sharma's (right) Team India in Mohali. (Photo:PTI) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka elect to bowl, Washington Sundar makes India debut
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Coal scam: Ex-J'khand CM Koda, former coal secy found guilty of corruption

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 11:04 am IST
The quantum of punishment to Koda, ex-Coal Secy, former Jharkhand Chief Secy and one other accused will be announced on Thursday.
Special CBI Court held former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, former Jharkhand Chief Secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and one other as guilty in the coal scam case. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Special CBI Court held former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, former Jharkhand Chief Secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and one other as guilty in the coal scam case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A special court on Wednesday held former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and ex-coal secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and private company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.

 

The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday. 

It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges.

All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007.

It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.

The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block.

Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.

The accused have refuted the allegations levelled against them. 

Tags: jharkhand coal scam, madhu koda, special court held madhu koda guilty, former jharkhand chief secretary ashok kumar basu, former coal secretary hc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

18 sixes! Chris Gayle smashes IPL, Twenty20 record in Bangladesh Premier League final

Chris Gayle created Twenty20 history as he hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh Premier League final. (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on wedding with a bike photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy and took to their social media channels to share the news with their fans. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

Creating authors out of children, Mumbai sees novel initiative

The idea for the initiative came to their mind when their self publishing arm The Write Place started getting a lot of talented young authors who would approach them to publish their books. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's strong message to US after food stockpile issue hits roadblock at WTO

The Indian team led by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, in cooperation with the G33 grouping, has been pitching hard for permanent solution to food security issue as it is crucial for livelihood of 800 million people across the globe. (Photo: AFP)

Doklam standoff put severe pressure on ties: Wang Yi to Sushma Swaraj

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi also said that the Sino-Indian relations are at a crucial period and the most important thing between the two countries is to really cultivate mutual trust. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Shame on you, PM: NCP Chief on Modi remarks against Manmohan Singh

(Photo: Twitter | @PawarSpeaks)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to roll out 100 trainer aircraft

At the event, vendors were updated on HAL’s procurement procedures and improvements towards ease of doing business.

Bengaluru: Drug peddling cases on the rise

The problem has become rampant across the city and residents have complained that there is no proper police patrolling in residential areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham