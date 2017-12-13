search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI takes over probe into Chhattisgarh minister 'sex CD' case

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
According to procedure, the CBI has re-registered the FIRs of the Chhattisgarh Police.
Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat had lodged complaints against senior journalist Vinod Verma, who was arrested from Ghaziabad in October, and also state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly tarnishing his image through the CD. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigations of the two cases related to the alleged circulation of a "fake sex CD" allegedly involving a Chhattisgarh minister, agency sources said on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rajesh Munat had lodged complaints against senior journalist Vinod Verma, who was arrested from Ghaziabad in October, and also state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly tarnishing his image through the CD.

 

The two cases are related to alleged possession and circulation of fake pornographic video and allegations of ransom demand, CBI sources said.

The journalist had denied the allegations. According to the Raipur Police, a case of blackmail and extortion was registered at the Pandri police station based on a complaint by BJP leader Prakash Bajaj who had said that he "was being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller who told him that he had a CD of his 'aka' (master)".

After investigation, a search team was sent to Delhi and Verma was held from Ghaziabad, the police had said, claiming to have recovered 500 CDs, pen drives etc.

The case against Baghel, Verma and others was registered under section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act following the minister's complaint, Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines, Raipur, Hem Prakash Nayak had said.

Both the cases have been taken over by the CBI, the sources said.

Tags: fake sex cd, chhattisgarh minister 'sex cd' case, journalist vinod verma, rajesh munat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




