Nation, Current Affairs

VVIP chopper scam: CBI to quiz Tata director Singh after Mistry’s charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 13, 2016, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:02 pm IST
Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh was accused of playing a ‘key role’ in the multi-crore deal.
A file photo of AgustaWestland (AW101) VVIP Airforce Helicopter. (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of AgustaWestland (AW101) VVIP Airforce Helicopter. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI is set to question Tata Group director Vijay Singh in the VVIP choppers scam case, just days after the group's ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry accused him of playing a key role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland  deal.

According to an Indian Express report, the CBI is going to quiz Vijay Singh, who was the Defence Secretary when the deal transpired, along with Shashi Kant Sharma, the current Comptroller and Auditor General of India in the case.

Singh was reportedly under CBI scanner for his alleged role and the agency may even question officers who were part of Manmohan Singh’s office when he was the Prime Minister.

The former Defence Secretary had however vehemently denied having any role in the chopper deal and claimed that the deal was struck after he had retired from the government post.

"I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The Augusta Westland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement," he said in an emailed statement. Singh in one of the directors of the Tata group.

Earlier on Sunday, Mistry had alleged: "As Defence Secretary, Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010".

"To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious," Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said.

Tags: vijay singh, vvip chopper scam, agustawestland deal, cyrus mistry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: PTI)

Tata Group director Vijay Singh slams Mistry, denies role in chopper scam

‘To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious,’ Vijay Singh said.
12 Dec 2016 8:54 AM
In court on Saturday, Mr Tyagi, who headed the IAF between 2005 and 2007, said changing specs of the helicopters was not his decision alone. (Representational image)

VVIP chopper scam: After Tyagi’s arrest, top Congress leader under CBI scanner

Investigators are probing the alleged role of the Congress leader on the basis of the Italian court’s order.
12 Dec 2016 1:40 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani defends Ranveer Singh's 'butt expose' in Befikre

A still from the film.
 

‘Who are these three’: Shahid on Kangana’s infamous 3-hero statement

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Harmanpreet Kaur powers Sydney Thunders to victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's maiden season in the Women's Big Bash League is turning from good to great. (Photo: Sydney Thunders)
 

Demonetisation: Delhi BJP to 'thank' public for patience with ‘laddoo’

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (left) at Parliament House with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

Kangana Ranaut
 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K CM Mehbooba wants Modi govt to take Vajpayee line on Pak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: DC/Habib Naqash)

Namma Metro plan is off the rails, BMRCL

Failed to touch the main traffic hubs of the city, defeating its purpose of easing traffic on Bengaluru’s roads.

'Historic moment for PoK refugees, Modi fulfilling promise for assistance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

KAS officer grilled for 7 hours by CID

Bheema Naik.

DC exclusive: Babu squeals, who’s the mystery mantri?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham