Karnataka CM ruling state with corrupt babus: Yeddyurappa

Shivamogga: Calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would go to jail once again as childish and meaningless, state BJP president, B.S. Yeddyurappa hit back, saying that someone who ruled the state with corrupt officers, had no moral right to comment on him.

“The ongoing investigation of officers in Bengaluru to unearth black money will lead to the resignation of five or six ministers within a week,” he declared.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that one officer, Jayachandra, who had been arrested for hoarding black money, appeared to have spilled the beans on the involvement of some ministers in his case.

“And the much hyped Yettinahole project is in doldrums as even before it could take off, pipes worth crores of rupees have been purchased for it, leading to suspicion of corruption. Also, despite several objections, the government is still planning to build a steel bridge in Bengaluru, which makes one suspect there is something fishy about the project,” he added, advising Mr.Siddaramaiah to clarify on these issues before pointing fingers at him.

Digressing, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that he would visit Chikkamagalur and wear the Datta Mala on the eve of Datta Jayanti and also participate in the Datta Jayanti events at Bababudangiri on Tuesday.