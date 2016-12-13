Nation, Current Affairs

Panel for new education policy soon, says Prakash Javadekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 1:22 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:22 am IST
We will have a committee headed by an eminent educationist in the next ten days, says Union Minister.
Union HRD minster Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The government is set to announce a committee headed by an eminent educationist in the next 10 days which would draft the National Education Policy (NEP), Union human resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

This newspaper was the first to report on October 25 that the government is soon likely to constitute a committee headed by an academician for preparing the draft NEP. This move has also ensured that the proposed policy is in for another major delay and is unlikely to be finalised for another few months.

The report prepared by T.S.R. Subramanian panel — convened during the tenure of former HRD minister Smriti Irani — has effectively been put in cold storage.

The ministry has already held comprehensive discussions with all the stakeholders including the states, educational institutes, parliamentarians and experts, he said, adding that even the recommendations of T.S.R. Subramanian committee will be considered as an “input”.

Tags: national education policy, prakash javadekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

