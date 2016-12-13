Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban ‘chemotherapy’ for corruption during UPA regime: Naidu

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 9:11 pm IST
He also said that the government was advocating 'less cash or minimum cash economy and not advocating cashless economy'.
Union Minister for Information and Bradcasting M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister for Information and Bradcasting M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hitting out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram for criticising the government's demonetisation decision, Senior Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday accused them of not having done anything to curb the menace of black money and instead allowed "loot and plunder" through various scams.

Asserting that Modi has shown "political courage" by taking demonetisation decision, the minister said there may by temporary pain but it was for long term gain. It is a "strong pill for a long time ill caused by Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram and his party," he added.

Referring to Singh's allegations that demonetisation is a "monumental management failure" and case of "organised loot and legalised plunder", Naidu alleged, "Manmohanji loot and plunder happened in your regime. You presided over the loot and plunder of 2G, 3G and CWG...Congress has no moral right to criticise the Prime Minister."

Accusing Singh of not having done anything to stop "parallel economy", Naidu said,"I challenge Chidambaram and Manmohan Singh to come out with one single instance where they have shown the intention of fighting (the menance) of black money."

He said Modi government had to take the gigantic step of demonetisation as chemotherapy to fight the "cancer of corruption". "And like there are side effects of chemo, this also has temporary effects," he added.

He also said that the government was advocating "less cash or minimum cash economy and not advocating cashless economy".

Tags: manmohan singh, p chidambaram, venkaiah naidu, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India hails World Bank decision on Indus Treaty, ready for talks with Pak

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Cyclone Vardah: 18 killed in Tamil Nadu, 13,000 people in relief centres

Residents looking at the uprooted trees in an area worst hit due to the Cyclone Vardah, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Banks to do central data checking; strong action against wrongdoers: RBI

RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra denied the reports that RBI had issued show-cause notice to Axis Bank and was planning to cancel its banking licence. (Photo: File)

PM will be present in Parliament for next three days: Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Union I & B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Child born out of rape entitled to compensation: Delhi HC

The HC also observed that no victim compensation fund has been set up under the 2011 scheme despite directions in this regard by the high court in a PIL. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham