Nation, Current Affairs

No change in China’s stand over NSG membership, Masood Azhar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 3:55 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 3:55 am IST
China's 'technical hold' on Azhar's banning in UN is due to expire at the end of this month.
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major setback for India, its diplomatic efforts to get China's backing for NSG membership bid and the JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN seems to be making no headway with Beijing on Monday saying its stand on the two key issues "remains unchanged".

"As for India's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to get Masood banned by the UN), China's position remains unchanged," China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

He was reacting to a question on foreign secretary S. Jaishankar's remarks last week at an India-China think tank forum where he said China should not give a political colour to Delhi's efforts to access civilian nuclear technology.

China's 'technical hold' on Azhar's banning in UN is due to expire at the end of this month. Describing India’s $1billion aid to Mongolia as a "bribe", Chinese officials said there may be "endless trouble" in Sino-India ties if New Delhi viewed China’s cargo service with land-locked Nepal as a threat to the sale of Indian goods.

Tags: masood azhar, nsg membership
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah ruling state with corrupt babus: BS Yeddyurappa

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

MLAs, officials derailed land regularisation plan: Kagodu

Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister

Stepbrother wants probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

A file photo of former TN Chief MInister J. Jayalalithaa’s step-brother N.J. Vasudevan

Meti sex CD: Karnataka police ask RTI activist to reply to 6 queries

Karnataka Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Activists seek changes in transgender bill

The organisation has recommended that protection against sexual harassment and sexual assault, as specified under Sections 375(1), 375A2, and 354A3, be also applicable to transgenders.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham