No change in China’s stand over NSG membership, Masood Azhar

New Delhi: In a major setback for India, its diplomatic efforts to get China's backing for NSG membership bid and the JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN seems to be making no headway with Beijing on Monday saying its stand on the two key issues "remains unchanged".

"As for India's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to get Masood banned by the UN), China's position remains unchanged," China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

He was reacting to a question on foreign secretary S. Jaishankar's remarks last week at an India-China think tank forum where he said China should not give a political colour to Delhi's efforts to access civilian nuclear technology.

China's 'technical hold' on Azhar's banning in UN is due to expire at the end of this month. Describing India’s $1billion aid to Mongolia as a "bribe", Chinese officials said there may be "endless trouble" in Sino-India ties if New Delhi viewed China’s cargo service with land-locked Nepal as a threat to the sale of Indian goods.