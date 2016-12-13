Nation, Current Affairs

Through demonetisation, Modi waging war against poor: Rahul

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 2:04 pm IST
Gandhi alleged that BJP government has blocked the money of the poor through currency ban to favour a handful of industrialists.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Dadri: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, saying his vision of a cashless economy has rendered the poor "cashless", robbing them of their hard-earned money.

Gandhi accused Modi of "waging a war" against the poor ofthe country through his announcement on the night of November 8. The measure has enabled the conversion of black money into white, he charged.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP government has "blocked" the money of the poor through currency ban to favour a "handful of industrialists" and to liquidate banks that have extended loans worth "Rs 8 lakh crore" to them.

Addressing a gathering at a wholesale market here, he said, "The Prime Minister has brought honest people on the streets while the rich and the corrupt are taking money through the backdoor of banks.

"It was done to ensure that the poor deposit their money in the banks, which will be used to repay the debt of around Rs 8 lakh crore owed by these industrialists to the banks. Modiji's wants the money of the poor to remain in the banks for the next six to eight months," he said.

Rahul said the measure will "injure" the country. He also accused the Prime Minister of shifting goalposts over the issue by listing the objective of the measures ranging from unearthing black money to curbing counterfeit currency.

"Only 2 paise out of Rs 100 is counterfeit. Two days after Modiji made the announcement, terrorists, after they were slain, were found having new currency. Then he says he will make the economy cashless. He has made it cashless indeed, with the poor having no cash," he said.

Tags: demonetisation, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, note ban

Entertainment Gallery

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani defends Ranveer Singh's 'butt expose' in Befikre

A still from the film.
 

‘Who are these three’: Shahid on Kangana’s infamous 3-hero statement

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Harmanpreet Kaur powers Sydney Thunders to victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's maiden season in the Women's Big Bash League is turning from good to great. (Photo: Sydney Thunders)
 

Demonetisation: Delhi BJP to 'thank' public for patience with ‘laddoo’

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (left) at Parliament House with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

Kangana Ranaut
 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BSF arrests retired Pakistan Army personnel from International Border

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan keeps vigil near International Border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Allegations of corruption against me shameful: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

B'luru: CBI arrests senior RBI official for converting Rs 1.5 cr black money

The middlemen were charging between 15 to 35 per cent commission to convert old notes banned on November 8 by the government. (Photo: File)

J&K CM Mehbooba wants Modi govt to take Vajpayee line on Pak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: DC/Habib Naqash)

Namma Metro plan is off the rails, BMRCL

Failed to touch the main traffic hubs of the city, defeating its purpose of easing traffic on Bengaluru’s roads.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham