Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Neighbours ask ISIS man’s realtive to leave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANAMIKA GHARAT
Published Dec 13, 2016, 1:42 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:42 am IST
ATS officials had questioned the building’s residents for three days to get clues.
Tabrez Tambe
 Tabrez Tambe

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbra’s Saif building have asked Tabrez Tambe’s mother and siblings to vacate the sixth floor flat they had been living in on rent, following the news of Tabrez, 28, joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

It was Tabrez’s younger brother, Saud, who had informed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last Thursday that his elder brother, the former, has joined the banned outfit and could be in detention in Libya. ATS officials had questioned the building’s residents for three days to get clues.

Tags: tabrez tambe, islamic state of iraq and syria
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops identify minor SUV driver, teen absconding

Police said they have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act against Ramsekhar for letting his minor son drive the vehicle. (Representational Image)

Panel for new education policy soon, says Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minster Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: PTI)

Experts offer to study mishaps

(Representational Image)

Intelligence inputs reveal 45 terrorist launchpads come up near LoC

As many as 45 such launchpads, Intelligence reports say, have come up in a 5-6-km section of the LoC (Photo: PTI/Representational)

PIL in Hyderabad HC seeking takeover of Jayalalithaa's assets

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham