Mumbai: Neighbours ask ISIS man’s realtive to leave

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbra’s Saif building have asked Tabrez Tambe’s mother and siblings to vacate the sixth floor flat they had been living in on rent, following the news of Tabrez, 28, joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

It was Tabrez’s younger brother, Saud, who had informed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last Thursday that his elder brother, the former, has joined the banned outfit and could be in detention in Libya. ATS officials had questioned the building’s residents for three days to get clues.