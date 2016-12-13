Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: 13-yr-old girl raped, impregnated by school teacher

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 5:13 pm IST
The school principal was arrested as she did not inform the police about the alleged offence after the girl's parents told her about it.
The victim told her mother that her school teacher had allegedly raped her twice by threatening her with dire consequences. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The victim told her mother that her school teacher had allegedly raped her twice by threatening her with dire consequences. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl studying at a school in Navi Mumbai was allegedly raped by a teacher, following which her parents and local residents stormed the school premises on Tuesday, police said.

The school principal was arrested on Tuesday as she did not inform the police about the alleged offence after the girl's parents told her about it, they said.

The alleged rape incident happened in the last couple of months. But, it came to light recently after the girl complained of stomach pain to her mother. She took her to a private doctor, who informed that the girl was four weeks pregnant. The mother then told about it to her husband, who works in Pune, police said.

The victim told her mother that her school teacher had allegedly raped her twice by threatening her with dire consequences, they said.

A rape case was registered against the teacher at Nerul police station under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The school principal has been arrested while the teacher who allegedly raped the girl is absconding, police said.

