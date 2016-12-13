Nation, Current Affairs

Modi government ready for debate on demonetisation: Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 2:12 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 2:45 am IST
Naidu appealed to Opposition parties to allow the Parliament to function.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Stating that the Modi government is ready for debate on any issue including demonetisation, Union information and brodcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to Opposition parties to allow the Parliament to function so that the remaining period of Winter session should be “utilised”.  

“We are ready for debate and discussion in the Parliament. We hope that the last two or three days will be useful. No obstruction and there would be proper discussion on all the issues, not only demonetisation but there are also other issues that the Members of Parliament want to raise. I appeal to Opposition parties to please come back to the discussion table, allow the House to function and see to it that the people’s aspirations are met in Parliament,” Naidu said.

The month-long winter session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 16. “We are ready to do anything but those people (Opposition) are not allowing the Parliament to function. They may know the reason behind the disruption but we don’t know it,” he said.

Tags: modi government, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

