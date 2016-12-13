Telangana CM asks collectors to speed up development of new districts

Hyderabad: The creation of new districts in the state in October, which brought administration within the reach of the people, is the biggest administrative reform in Telangana state and the fruits of this reform must reach the public, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday. Mr Rao is holding a collectors’ conference on December 14 to review the progress of the new districts. He said district collectors should play a pro-active role in the implementation of development and welfare programmes.

“In all the districts, there should be an integrated Collector’s office complex. In the new districts, sites should be identified for the construction of Collectorates and SP office buildings. Funds for this purpose will be allocated in the state’s annual budget,” Mr Rao said during a review meeting at his camp office. He asked all the officials concerned to attend the conference with comprehensive reports and data pertaining to the new districts. He wants reports on the action taken for encouraging cashless transactions, status of various projects and programmes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects, etc.