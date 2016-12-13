Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM asks collectors to speed up development of new districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 3:54 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 4:00 am IST
Mr Rao is holding a collectors’ conference on December 14 to review the progress of the new districts.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The creation of new districts in the state in October, which brought administration within the reach of the people, is the biggest administrative reform in Telangana state and the fruits of this reform must reach the public, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday. Mr Rao is holding a collectors’ conference on December 14 to review the progress of the new districts. He said district collectors should play a pro-active role in the implementation of development and welfare programmes.

“In all the districts, there should be an integrated Collector’s office complex. In the new districts, sites should be identified for the construction of Collectorates and SP office buildings. Funds for this purpose will be allocated in the state’s annual budget,” Mr Rao said during a review meeting at his camp office. He asked all the officials concerned to attend the conference with comprehensive reports and data pertaining to the new districts. He wants reports on the action taken for encouraging cashless transactions, status of various projects and programmes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects, etc.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DC exclusive: Babu squeals, who’s the mystery mantri?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

No change in China’s stand over NSG membership, Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)

Siddaramaiah ruling state with corrupt babus: BS Yeddyurappa

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

MLAs, officials derailed land regularisation plan: Kagodu

Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister

Stepbrother wants probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

A file photo of former TN Chief MInister J. Jayalalithaa’s step-brother N.J. Vasudevan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham