J&K govt approves ex-gratia to slain militant Burhan Wani’s relatives

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 4:55 pm IST
Burhan Wani's killing by security forces in an encounter in Kashmir's Kokernag area on July 8 triggered long-lasting unrest in the Valley.
Burhan Wani, 21-year-old poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: file)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has cleared ex-gratia to next of kin of 17 persons, including Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani's brother, killed in militancy-related incidents in the Valley, while giving one week's time for filing of any objection before formal orders are issued.

Burhan Wani's killing by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir's Kokernag area on July 8 this year triggered unrest in the Valley which has left as many as 86 people dead.

According to a notification issued yesterday by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, ex-gratia relief under rules has been cleared by the District Level Screening-cum-Consultative Committee (DLSCC) in favour of next of kin of those persons who died in militancy-related incidents.

Among the 17 names in the list of persons killed in militancy-related incidents is Wani's brother, Khalid Muzaffar Wani, who died in firing by security forces in Buchoo forest area of Tral on April 13 last year.

The DLSCC meeting took place under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Muneer-ul-Islam, on November 24. The deputy commissioner has sought objections, if any, to the notice within seven days before the formal orders are issued.

Under the rules, an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh is sanctioned in such cases.

Army had said that Khalid was an over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and was killed in an encounter. However, locals claimed that he had no links with militancy.

Khalid (25) was pursuing Masters Degree in Political Science from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Also on the list is Shabir Ahmad Mangoo, a contractual lecturer who died when he was allegedly beaten up by the army personnel at Khrew in Pulwama on August 17 this year.

Locals had claimed that army conducted house to house searches for the youths, who were leading violent protests in the area, which was resisted by the residents of Khrew. In the ensuing clash, 30-year-old Mangoo died.

Army had ordered an inquiry into the incident, saying such incidents would not be tolerated.

"These raids were not sanctioned in the first place. It is unjustified. Nobody can support it and it will not be tolerated," the then Northern Army Commander Lt Gen DS Hooda had said.

Tags: burhan wani, hizbul mujahideen, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

