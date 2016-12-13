Income-Tax, ED submit sting report on banks to Narendra Modi

An ED source said the agency is likely to press money laundering charges in a number of cases against bank officials and individuals. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Income-Tax, Enforcement Directorate, the Fraud Investigating Unit and other intelligence agencies are investigating money laundering in banks after demonetisation.

According to reports, revenue intelligence agencies have carried out sting operations at 500 bank branches and some 400 CDs are now with the government. The PMO too was looking into the CDs, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate is set to submit the “appraisal report” pertaining to its recent “enquiry of records” operation conducted at over 50 bank branches to detect instances of money laundering and hawala.

An ED source said the agency is likely to press money laundering charges in a number of cases against bank officials and individuals. The agency had launched the operation on December 7. as part of its action to check financial crimes post-demonetisation, at branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

This was based on where the maximum number of old notes were deposited or huge cash was dumped in accounts. The agency had recently arrested two Axis Bank employees working at a branch in Delhi.