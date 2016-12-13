GHMC mobile courts back on roads, fine 12 defaulters

Hyderabad: Mobile courts of GHMC, fined 12 persons to the tune of Rs 800 for urinating at Imax road on Monday. Those fined were auto drivers and commuters. GHMC Circle 10 B officers were inspecting Imax road when they found individuals urinating near Indira Gandhi statue. Spot challans were issued to them.

The GHMC has set up mobile courts to deal with violations, particularly those pertaining to trade licences, littering or urinating in places. After 15 years, GHMC has brought back mobile courts on the streets of the city. Mobile courts will be set up across all 30 circles of the corporation. “They will function on the lines of mobile courts set up by the erstwhile APSRTC in undivided AP to penalise travelers without tickets in buses,” said GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy.

The decision was taken after First Metropolitan Magistrate (Municipal Court), Hyderabad, P Anjaneyulu addressed a letter to the GHMC, urging it to set up mobile courts in the city limits to book cases under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act (HMC Act). Anjaneyulu had requested the civic commissioner to look into the matter.