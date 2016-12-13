Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC mobile courts back on roads, fine 12 defaulters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 2:46 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 2:47 am IST
Mobile courts of GHMC, fined 12 persons to the tune of Rs 800 for urinating at Imax road on Monday.
Urinating, defecating and throwing garbage in public are offences, as per the Corporation Act.
 Urinating, defecating and throwing garbage in public are offences, as per the Corporation Act.

Hyderabad: Mobile courts of GHMC, fined 12 persons to the tune of Rs 800 for urinating at Imax road on Monday. Those fined were auto drivers and commuters. GHMC Circle 10 B officers were inspecting Imax road when they found individuals urinating near Indira Gandhi statue. Spot challans were issued to them.

The GHMC has set up mobile courts to deal with violations, particularly those pertaining to trade licences, littering or urinating in places. After 15 years, GHMC has brought back mobile courts on the streets of the city. Mobile courts will be set up across all 30 circles of the corporation. “They will function on the lines of mobile courts set up by the erstwhile APSRTC in undivided AP to penalise travelers without tickets in buses,” said GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy.

The decision was taken after First Metropolitan Magistrate (Municipal Court), Hyderabad, P Anjaneyulu addressed a letter to the GHMC, urging it to set up mobile courts in the city limits to book cases under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act (HMC Act). Anjaneyulu had requested the civic commissioner to look into the matter.

Tags: mobile courts, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardha: Fisherman saved after 30 hours

G. Acharao, 35, from Suryapet village had set sail with seven others on December 8. (Representational Image)

6 states have 84 per cent of 20 lakh pending cases

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal account for 84.7 per cent cases which are pending for over a decade. (Representational Image)

Fog kills 13 in road mishaps in northern India

People on a road covered with a thick layer of fog in Amritsar on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vardha: Chennai fights deadly Decembers

Trees blocked most of Chennai's main roads as Cyclone Vardah wreaked havoc on Monday noon. Traffic on several major roads, including the famous Anna Salai, Grand Southern Trunk road was affected (Photo: PTI)

Modi government ready for debate on demonetisation: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham