Cyclone Vardah: Flights resume in Chennai but no schools, colleges today

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 12:08 pm IST
Chennai Airport has now become operational after the services were temporarily suspended on Monday.
An uprooted tree blocks a road following a storm in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The death toll due to cyclone Vardah rose to ten in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Four persons have died in Chennai, two in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur, one in Villupuram and one in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the cyclone, the government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur will remain closed today.

Chennai Airport has now become operational after the services were temporarily suspended on Monday in view of the cyclone.

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) R.K. Pachnanda said the situation is being monitored closely by concerned authorities and they are working to restore normalcy as fast as they can.

Thousands of people were evacuated as Vardah pounded Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts with heavy rain and squall.

More than ten thousand people were rescued by the NDRF.

