Cyclone Vardah: Flights resume in Chennai but no schools, colleges today

An uprooted tree blocks a road following a storm in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The death toll due to cyclone Vardah rose to ten in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Four persons have died in Chennai, two in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur, one in Villupuram and one in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the cyclone, the government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur will remain closed today.

Chennai Airport has now become operational after the services were temporarily suspended on Monday in view of the cyclone.

File picture of The Chennai Airport which suspended its operations on Monday due to heavy rains following Cyclone Vardah. (Photo: PTI)

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) R.K. Pachnanda said the situation is being monitored closely by concerned authorities and they are working to restore normalcy as fast as they can.

Thousands of people were evacuated as Vardah pounded Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts with heavy rain and squall.

More than ten thousand people were rescued by the NDRF.