Nation, Current Affairs

With loans of over Rs 50,000, UP farmers get waivers of Rs 10, Rs 215

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has called the Yogi Adityanath government’s loan waiver a ‘joke’.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Munni Lal, a farmer in Hamirpur, may not have benefited from the loan waiver scheme of the Yogi Adityanath government but he has got his share of fame.

Munni Lal, a farmer from Umri village in Hamirpur, was among the beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme who dared to walk up to the media at a government function and expose the bungling in the loan waiver scheme.

Within a few hours, Munni Lal turned into a ‘TV star’ and the face of all that is wrong in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, UP minister of state Mannu Kori was distributing the cheques in Hamirpur to farmers under the loan waiver scheme.

Munni Lal received the cheque and when he saw it, he walked back to the stage and told the minister that he had a loan of Rs 50,000 and the government had given him merely Rs 215.

Another farmer, Babulal, also complained of receiving a loan waiver certificate of Rs 28,000 while he had a loan of Rs 50,000.

Some farmers were even more shocked to receive loan waiver certificates with amounts as low as Rs 10 and Rs 20 at the event.

The minister, Mannu Kori, who holds the portfolio of labour and employment exchange, said, “It might be due to some misprint in the certificate, the matter will be investigated and discrepancies will be corrected.”

The minister had distributed the certificates of farm loan waiver to 5,000 farmers and only 45 farmers who were called on stage to receive the certificates. Many of them complained of getting these low-value certificates.

Earlier, on September 8, similar incidents were reported from Barabanki district, where certificates were distributed to 5,000 farmers. Farmers in Barabanki had complained of receiving waiver certificates of Rs 12 and Rs 24.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ said, “Issuing waiver certificates of Rs 10 is the worst kind of joke that the government could have done with our farmers. Already distressed, these farmers will teach the government a good lesson."

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh farmers, loan waiver, farmers loan waiver, up loan waiver
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahmedabad decks up for Japan PM visit; Modi, Abe road show ahead

Shinzo Abe will undertake a two-day official visit to India from Wednesday to hold the annual India-Japan Summit with Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to resume hearing today; BJP hopes for justice

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)

When Bengaluru resounded to cries of ‘Nanoo Gauri’

Writers, thinkers, activists and people from all walks of life take part in the “Rally for Resistance”, condemning the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, as they march towards Central College Grounds, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: R. Samuel)

‘Nanoo Gauri’: 20,000 voices cry out in Bengaluru

Writers, thinkers, activists and people from all walks of life take part in the “Rally for Resistance”, condemning the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, as they march towards Central College Grounds, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Army's new M-777 howitzer suffers damage during firing in Pokhran

The sources said the barrel of the US-manufactured gun exploded when it was firing Indian ammunition on September 2. (Photo: BAE Systems)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham